President Bhandari inspects heritages at Bhaktapur Durbar Square

BHAKTAPUR: President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Tuesday visited the local Durbar Square site where there are different heritages enlisted in the world heritage site.

President Bhandari inquired about the progress of the reconstruction works of the heritages damaged by the April 25, 2015 Gorkha earthquake. Today is the second anniversary of Gorkha earthquake.

On the occasion, she inspected the Durbar square gate, Rameshwar, Badri, Kedar, Pashupati and Batsala Temples. She further inspected Lamopati Sattal and National Art Museum as well.

While inspecting the heritage sites, President Bhandari opined for remembering the originality and cultural aspects while reconstructing the heritages. She further stressed on intensifying the reconstruction works by using local resources and manpower.

President Bhandari had also inquired whether there was lack of timber for reconstruction purpose or not.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Drona Pokharel, Local Coordination Committee chief Dhruba Bahadur Koirala, Bhaktapur Municipality executive officer Rohitraj Pokharel among other concerned officials had briefed the President about the progress of reconstruction tasks. RSS











– REPUBLICA

