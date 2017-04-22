Chauraha won the first Dhangadi Premier League title

DHANGADI: Paras Khadka led-Dhangadi Team Chauraha has won the first Dhangadi Premier League title defeating Biratnagar Kings by 62 runs.

In the final match played on Saturday at SSP Cricket Ground, Biratnagar Teams was all out in 97 runs in 18.1 over. With the target of 160 runs set by Team Chauraha, Sharad Veswakar-led Biratnagar Kings landed in the crease. However, the team could not reach out the target.

Here are some victorious moment captured in the camera after the match:



















– By Sujan Shrestha for REPUBLICA

