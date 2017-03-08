Hollywood actor Jet Li busy meeting with Buddhist religious leaders

KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Jet Li is busy meeting with Buddhist religious leaders. He met with Yagi Rimpochhe, a religious teacher at Sherchan monastery located in Bauddha, Kathmandu on Friday. During an hour-long meeting, they discussed Buddhism.

Li is on a personal visit to Nepal. His visit has been kept clandestine. His visit was known after he posted pictures on social media.

Li arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Li is also a retired Wushu champion.











– By Smriti Dhungana for REPUBLICA

