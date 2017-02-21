UDMF protests poll announcement, burns PM’s effigy

BIRGUNJ: The United Democratic Madhesi Front took to streets in protest of the announcement of local election date by government, and warned of preventing the polls in Tarai region.

Cadres of Sadbhawana Party gathered at Ghantaghar area of Birgunj this morning and burnt Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s effigy.

Accusing the government of betraying the UDMF, Sadbhawana Vice-Chairman Ishwor Yadav said the imposed election would not bear any significance.

He warned that the UDMF would not let election happen in the Tarai-Madhesh region.

The UDMF had been demanding an amendment of the Constitution prior to the election announcement.

– By Ram Sarraf for THT

