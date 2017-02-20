BP Highway in Sindhuli caves in

SINDHULI: A strip of the BP Highway along the Shitalpati section in Sindhuli has caved in and fallen into the Sunkoshi river below disrupting vehicular movement.

Around a hundred metre strip of the road caved in at Benighat Kholete area of Shitalpati – 9 at 11 pm last night, Chief District Officer, Tara Bahadur Karki shared. He said the authorities were yet to determine what caused the road to collapse.

CDO Karki added that the section of the road has become so narrow that not even motorbikes can pass. Hundreds of vehicles heading towards the capital city and those heading out have been stranded with severed connectivity along the road.

Vehicles heading into the capital city from Ramechap, Dolakha, Khotang, Solukhumbu, Okhaldhunga and the eastern districts in Tarai have been stranded.

The District Administration Office (DAO) has issued a notice to the concerned transport entrepreneurs to inform the small and large vehicles heading towards Kathmandu to stay off the road for the time being.

The DAO has also notified Mahottari district officials to divert the vehicles heading west via Sindhuli. CDO Karki said an appeal has been sent to the road department to make an alternate arrangement.

Locals blame the collapse on the road’s weak foundation, cracks and fissures developed during the massive earthquake compounded by the monsoon downpour which had caused the road surface to subside.

– RSS, Republica

Related news