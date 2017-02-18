Laying 533 kilometers pipeline for Melamchi project completes

KATHMANDU: Of the total 670 kilometers water pipeline to be laid in Kathmandu valley for the Melamchi water project, work on 533 kilometers has been completed, said the Project Implementation Directorate, Kathmandu Upatayaka Khanepani Limited.

The information was shared at a programme organised by the Directorate in the Capital on Friday. Project director of the Directorate Tiresh Prasad Khatri said laying pipeline at various 40 places is ongoing.

On managing dusts emanated from digging road to lay pipeline, he said efforts are on in this regard as per Environment Protection Act and the Safeguard Policy of Asian Development Bank.

– RSS, REPUBLICA

