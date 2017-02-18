Five teens arrested with 51.4 kg marijuana

BIRATNAGAR: Police made public five teenagers arrested with a huge quantity of marijuana worth millions of rupees in the international market.

Based on a tip-off, they were arrested from a hotel in Biratnagar with 51.4 kgs of marijuana on Thursday. Those arrested are Pratap Singh Gole,18, Buddha Bomjon,19 of Tistung-5, Makwanpur, Ram Gurung, 18 and Arun Gurung,17 of Deupur-4, Kavre and Milan Raut,18 of Bhumesthan-1, according to the District Police Office, Morang.

They had arrived from Kathmandu and were reportedly preparing to go to Kolkatta, India to sell it, Superintendent of Police Sandip Bhandari said.

Five mobile telephone sets, 14,400 Indian currency notes, railway tickets were also recovered from them. The marijuana is reportedly bought in the Nepali market for Rs. 30 to 40,000 per kilo, and sold in India for Rs. 60 to 70,000 per kilo and for more than Rs. 300,000 per kilo in Japan, SP Bhandari said.

– RSS

