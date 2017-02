KATHMANDU: An aftershock measuring 4.4 in Richter scale ripped through Benighat of Dhading district at 6.00 this morning.

According to National Seismological Centre Chief Lok Bijay Adhikari, as many as 477 aftershocks measuring 4 or above in Richter scale have so far occurred following the 25 April 2015 Gorkha Earthquake.

– RSS, REPUBLICA

