Decree to remove structures on highway

SINDHULIMADI: The Department of Roads has issued a directive to remove illegally built physical structures along the Dhulikhel-Sindhuli-Bardibas Highway. The department has directed removal of structures built within 31 metres periphery on both sides of the highway immediately.

Kamalamai Municipality Executive Officer Jagat Prasad Bhusal said the road department had issued the decree to remove buildings, shops, private residences, hotels and auxiliary roads within 31-metre periphery on both sides along the highway. Earlier, the road department had provided compensation for land and houses located within 15-metre periphery on both sides of the road during road construction. The government, however, has yet to provide reparation for structures to be removed as per the fresh order.

The decree has warned that if the structure owners fail to clear their buildings, the department will take charge and remove the structures forcefully. Bhusal said the municipality office will start demolishing the illegally built structures if they are not cleared within a week.

More than 500 small and big physical structures have been constructed on either side of the highway from Mahottari’s Bardibash to Kavre’s Dhulikhel. Violating the highway code of conduct, more than half a dozen government buildings, including District Police Office and District Development Committee, among others, have been built at Sindhuli headquarters Madi.

Meanwhile, the local residents have been pressing the municipality office and department for reparations before continuing the construction of the road.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

