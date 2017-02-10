Swasthani Brata Katha festival concludes today

KATHMANDU: The month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival, devoted to Goddess Shree Swasthani, which began on the full moon day of Poush, concluded on Friday, the full moon day of the month of Magh.

On the last day of the festival, devotees throng the Shalinadi, Gaurighat and other holy banks of rivers across the country to mark the conclusion of their great festival.

During the whole month of the festival, the 31-chapter holy scripture of Swasthani is recited in families of Hindus.

Goddess Shree Swasthani is portrayed as a four-handed deity with a charka, trishul, sword and lotus in each hand sitting in the centre while Asta Matrika or eight deities of power – Mahakali, Baishanavi, Brahmi Maheswari, Kaumeshwari, Barahi, Indrayani and Chamunda – are depicted around her.

By observing the month-long fast, unmarried women fast to get a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands.

While people across the country pay homage to the deity with a belief that one wishes would be granted as mentioned in the holy books.

– THT ONLINE

