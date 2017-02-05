Stolen newborn found safe in Birgunj

BIRGUNJ: A newborn who was allegedly stolen from the Birgunj-based Narayani Sub-Regional Hospital after few hours of his birth on Friday was recovered from nearby Belwa village in Parsa district on Sunday, police said.

He was handed over to his mother Aasha Devi Paswan at the hospital.

A police team led by Govinda Sah had found the infant at the house of local Bindeshwor Sah today.

Sah’s daughter, Lalasa Devi, has been detained for her alleged involvement in taking away the neonate, according to DSP Chakraraj Joshi.

The suspect was made public at the Parsa District Police Office today.

Meanwhile, the baby has been admitted to the ICU of the hospital after doctors pointed out the need for some immediate medical attention. It has been said that he had some medical complications since birth*.

Aasha Devi of Chhapkaiya in Birgunj Sub-Metropolitan City-2 had given birth to the baby boy at around 10:40 am on Friday. She, however, found her child missing in mysterious circumstances at around 2 pm.

Her kith and kin had staged demonstrations in front of the hospital premises for two days after the melodramatic incident.

– By Ram Sarraf for THT

Related news