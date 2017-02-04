4.4-magnitude tremor jolts Kathmandu

KATHMANDU: An aftershock measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale has rocked the central region on Saturday evening.

According to National Seismological Center (NSC), Lainchaur, the tremor was recorded at 5:58 pm with its epicenter in Dolakha.

The tremor was felt in Kathmandu, Dolakha, Sindhupalchowk and Kavre. It has been felt after two months.

Earlier, on November 28, 2016, an aftershock with 5.6-magnitude had rocked the Valley.

As many as 475 aftershocks with 4 and above on the Richer scale have struck so far following the Gorkha earthquake that devastated Nepal on April 25 in 2015.

– REPUBLICA

Related news