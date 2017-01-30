Nepali woman and child found dead in a Melbourne

MELBOURNE: The man, believed to be the husband of the dead 39-year-old woman, reportedly found the bodies on Sunday afternoon.

Police and emergency services were called to a home at Ashkanasy Avenue, Pascoe Vale, about 5.30pm on Sunday.

A three-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were found dead in Melbourne’s north yesterday evening. Picture: 7 News

A young neighbour Mohammed Assad said it was “really distressing” to watch the man run from the home screaming.

“He came home, he walked inside and then came out and just started screaming,” Mr Assad, 18, told the Herald Sun.

“You just wouldn’t expect something like this from that household, they were a friendly family.”

Mr Assad also described the little girl as “a happy and active child”.

Forensic experts investigated at the home into the night, and the two bodies are yet to be formally identified. Pictures: 7 News

Locals believe the woman who died at the Pascoe Vale home was Nepalese, aged in her 40s. Picture: 7 News

A woman named Shirley who runs a nearby milk bar told The Age she believed the dead woman was Nepalese, aged in her 40s.

She said the family had lived in the neighbourhood for about five years.

Neighbours also said they heard sirens and yelling late Sunday afternoon, which they said was unusual for a quiet street.

The exact cause of the deaths has not yet been determined. Nobody is in custody over the incident and police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection to the deaths.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday morning, Victorian Police Commissioner Graham Ashton called the incident a “terrible tragedy”.

Moreland Crime Investigation Unit detectives will prepare a report for the coroner.

YAHOO NEWS

