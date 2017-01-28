Rhino-attack claims woman in Chitwan

CHITWAN: A woman was killed by a rhino in the east part of the district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Shrestha, 35, of Ratnanagar municipality-19, confirmed the District Police Office, Chitwan.

According to police, the one-horned rhino attacked Shrestha at 1:30 pm today while she was collecting fodder for her cattle in the jungle.

The incidents of rhino attacks, this year, have increased in the villages near the Chitwan National Park (CNP).

According to the record maintained by the CNP, Seven people including Shrestha have died this year due to rhino and other wildlife attacks while five had lost their lives in the previous year from such attacks.

– By Ramesh Kumar Paudel for REPUBLICA

Related news