Ncell announces ‘Internet for All’ campaign

KATHMANDU: GSM operator Ncell has launched a new data campaign, ‘Internet for All, which allows customers to use data service at more affordable rates.

Issuing a statement, Ncell said that it would charge Rs 9 for 20 MB data, Rs 20 for 50 MB, Rs 100 for 300 MB, Rs 150 for 500 MB and Rs 250 for 1000 MB. According to the company, customers can activate data packs as per their need by dialing *123# and following the instructions.

“After consuming the subscribed data volume, customers will be able to use Internet at Rs 1 per MB till validity period of the pack,” the statement added.

– REPUBLICA

Related news