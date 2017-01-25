Ranipokhari to become recreation site

KATHMANDU: Due to high population density and rapid urbanisation, Kathmandu Valley is becoming congested day by day. People living in the Valley are compelled to stay indoors even during their free time due to lack of open space.

However, if all goes as planned, Kathmandu denizens will soon have a place where they can rest, take an evening stroll, enjoy cultural music and dine as Kathmandu Metropolitan City is planning to develop Ranipokhari as a recreational site.

“We plan to build a park, garden, fountain and restaurant among other things on the premises of the site,” KMC Spokesperson Gyanendra Karki said, adding, “Ranipokhari will be opened to the public only in the evening and people could enter the site by paying ticket fee.”

KMC said the recreation site’s main target would be tourists living in Thamel area.

Reconstruction of the pond, except Balgopaleshwor temple, is under way. The site was damaged in the April 25 earthquake. KMC had withdrawn from the temple project in September last year due to dispute with the Department of Archaeology.

“As Rs 100,000 has been allocated for reconstruction of the temple, we will begin construction work as soon as possible,” said DoA Spokesperson Ram Kunwar.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

