Massive wildfire breaks out in Kunjo of Mustang

MUSTANG: A massive wildfire that broke out in Kunjo VDC of Mustang is yet to come under control.

The fire started at the Pang jungle, being used by the Forest Conservation Management Committee in Kunjo, on Friday afternoon.

The locals and Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) representatives have tried to take the fire under control, but the efforts have gone in vain, ACAP Management Committee Kunjo Chairman Ganesh Thakali said.

The fire is spreading near the Dalit settlement in Jipro area. “The people have already shifted to a safer location, there is no risk,” he assured.

ACAP Forest Ranger Dhanu Gurung informed, “Additional teams from the district have been called to tame it.”

Lete Area Police Office said the authorities were yet to determine the cause of the fire.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Related news