Yama Buddha’s body to be brought to Nepal

LONDON: Family members are yet to receive a formal postmortem report of the famous rapper Anil Adhikari, widely known as Yama Buddha, found dead last week.

Preparations are underway to take the dead body to Nepal fulfilling necessary legal process after the postmortem report is received.

“We are waiting for the report. Legal process should be fulfilled before taking the dead body to Nepal,” a family member told Republica Online.

Northwick Park Hospital in London had performed the postmortem on Monday and dispatched a report. However, the family members have not received the report till Thursday as formal documents are sent through post in London.

In an apparent suicide, famous rapper Adhikari, 29, was found hanging in his bathroom on January 14.

– By Chiran Sharma for REPUBLICA

