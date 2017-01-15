Loeb recounts Mt. Everest experience to Jesup crowd

Jen Loeb did not grow up wanting to climb Mount Everest. In fact, she didn’t even really grow up wanting to be a climber. Yet, on May 19, 2016, Loeb made history and became the first woman from Iowa to summit Mt. Everest. Now Loeb has her signs on another goal: the seven summits.

Speaking to a crowded meeting room at the Jesup Public Library Monday afternoon, Loeb said that the idea to climb Mt. Everest came after she ascended Denali in Alaska, the highest peak in the United States. Several people on the climb with her, including her guide, suggested that she do it. At first, she said there was no way she was going to climb it. But then as time went on and she thought about it more and more, she realized that this might be her only chance and also realizing that if she did not go for the climb, she might live the rest of her life with a lot of regret.

Preparing for Mount Everest was not easy. Loeb would have to train and condition hard every day in order to be in shape for the expedition. On top of her training schedule, Loeb was working seven days a week at General Mills in Cedar Rapids, saving every penny that should could so she could even afford to make the trip. Loeb said that she was determined to make the expedition work, because she knew it likely was going to be her only chance.

“I knew that this was a one shot deal,” Loeb said of the expedition.

Despite having to borrow money to pay for the expedition (nobody, including her employer, responded to her requests for corporate sponsorships), Loeb was ready to go after nearly three years of training. In March 2016, she set out for Nepal on her once in a lifetime expedition. After making a two week trip to base camp at 17,500 feet, Loeb said that she and her team rested to get used to the conditions at base camp,

“You don’t just start climbing on day one,” Loeb said.

She added that the body needs to get used to the much higher altitude, otherwise you can develop altitude sickness.

“If you go too high too fast, that’s when altitude can be fatal,” she said. “You can’t just climb up and stay up because you don’t recover,” she added.

Some of the symptoms of altitude sickness headaches, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite; and even fatal symptoms such as pulmonary edema and cerebral edema.

One of the biggest reason why a person may not be able to finish climbing Mt. Everest, or any other big peak for that matter, is because of sickness. Loeb was determined to not let that happen to her.

“The key to climbing big peaks is you have to stay healthy,” Loeb said.

She added that little things like not being healthy can snowball and add up, and when that happens, it can be the difference between life and death on a climb.

“There is no margin for error,” she said.

After spending a few days at base camp getting acclimated to the conditions, they gradually made their way up to Camp 1, which sits at 19,500 feet, Camp 2, 21,000 feet, and Camp 3, 23,500 feet. After Camp 3, they began to make their way up to Camp 4, which sits at 26,000 feet and begins an area on the mountain known as the Death zone, where life cannot be sustained. At this level, Loeb said that she had to wear portable oxygen the entire time just to be able to function and breathe.

After settling in at Camp 4, she and her team began to watch the weather for a “window” of opportunity to make a summit push. Weather conditions had to be tolerable; otherwise it would simply be too dangerous for them to make a summit push. They found their window and began to prepare for the summit push. On the evening of May 18, shortly after 9 p.m., Loeb and her team set out for the summit. She wasn’t the only climber making the push that night. In fact, dozens of other teams were making summit pushes at the time she was making hers. It was not exactly a walk in the park, so to say, for Loeb and her team.

“It was brutal,” Loeb said.

Actual temperatures were -40 to -50 as they began to make the push. Loeb had to have every part of her body completely covered up, or risk having frostbite. Loeb did not end up with frostbite, however other climbers making the push that night were not so lucky.

“You can’t have any skin exposed,” she said of the conditions.

During the push, Loeb did not have any sense of time that had passed. The only time mark she knew was that the sunrise was visible on Mt. Everest around 4:30 a.m. everyday. After struggling through the climb for sometime, Loeb began to see the sunrise. She had been climbing seven hours, and was not yet to the summit. Despite “red-lining” on her climb, Loeb continued to press forward. Before long, she reached what is called “Hillary’s Step,” just under 300 feet below the summit.

“I thought ‘oh my god Jen, this is it. You’re so close,’” Loeb recounted saying to herself when she got to Hillary’s step.

Then in the midmorning hours of May 19, Loeb accomplished her goal. After over 12 hours of climbing, Loeb stepped where only 800 people in the world have ever been. When she realized she had reached the summit, Loeb realized how worth it the work was to get there.

“I invested my entire life in this expedition,” Loeb said.

Loeb spent about 20 minutes on the summit, but she knew her work was not yet done. She still had to descend the mountain, knowing full and well that more people die making the descent than they do making the ascent.

“You cannot let your guard down at the summit,” Loeb said.

After a five hour descent, Loeb was back at Camp 4 to recover and prepare to make her way back down to base camp.

By June, Loeb was back in home in Iowa, reliving what she had just finished. Loeb is nowhere near done with climbing. She hopes to become one of 23 women in US to climb the seven peaks. Climbing the seven peaks means climbing the tallest peak on each continent. So far, Loeb has climbed six of them and has her eyes set on the seventh: Vinson Massif in Antarctica. She doesn’t have that expedition planned yet, as she noted she is still paying off her Everest expedition, but she hopes to be able to make that expedition soon.

“It may be a little while,” she said of an expedition to Vinson Massif.

In between then, Loeb intends to continue to train and go on other expeditions. In fact, she plans on going back to Nepal this year to climb another peak in the Himalayas, and maybe even catch a glimpse or two at the peak she scaled in May 2016.

