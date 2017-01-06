Indonesian Women Climbers Reach Antarctic`s Summit

BANDUNG: Fransiska Dimitri Inkiriwang and Mathilda Dwi Lestari, two female climbers from the Women of Indonesia’s Seven Summits Expedition (WISSEMU) at the Parahyangan Catholic University (Unpar), Bandung, reached Mount Vinson Massif’s summit in Antarctica. They both made it to the summit on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 23.48 local time.

The Indonesian flag was hoisted once they reached the summit, followed by playing the angklung (Indonesian traditional musical instrument) whose sound echoed throughout Vinson Massif’s quiet summit. The highest Antarctic summit rises to 4,892 meters above sea level (mdpl).

“Raising the red and white [Indonesian] flag at Antarctic’s summit is a tribute to Indonesia’s unity,” Mathilda said via a satellite phone from High Camp on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

Mathilda coveyed her thanks to those who support them in Indonesia and she hopes that this event can be a good news for the country. “The team is in good condition, just a little tired,” said a team member in Bandung, Nadya A. Pattiasina.

The team started their ascent on January 1, 2017, followed by their summit attempt from High Camp on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 12.00 local times. The 14 kilometers climb from the last camp to the summit was covered in 12 hours.

“Thanks to a number of people who assisted and prayed [for them]. Thank you for bringing Unpar and the nation’s dream into a reality,” said the Rector of Parahyangan Catholic University, Mangadar Situmorong.

The expedition that was supported by Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) leaves two more mountains to climb; Mount Denali in Alaska and Mount Everest in Nepal.

– TEMPO.CO

