3rd Begnas Fish Festival to be held from Feb 14

POKHARA: The Hotel and Restaurant Association Lekhnath is organising the third edition of the Begnas Fish Festival from February 14 at Mandare Park, Begnas Lake of Lekhnath Municipality in Pokhara.

In the five-day event, fish lovers would get to relish varieties of fish delicacies prepared from some 23 types of fishes found in Dipang Lake, Rupa Lake and Begnas Lake, informed Association’s President Damodar Bhakta Thapa.

Furthermore, the stalls would showcase a wide variety of live fishes available in the local lakes, added President Thapa.

Thapa said that the fair is aimed at promoting internal and external tourism of the Lake City by promoting the local produces such as fish, honey, coffee and herbal medicines.

The Fair would also feature different recreational activities including pop concert, folk song competition and race, the organisers said.

RSS, THT

