Priyanka Chopra to produce Nepali language movie

KATHMANDU: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is producing a Nepali language movie.

According to reports in Indian media, the Hollywood and Bollywood-fame actress will produced a Sikkimese-Nepali film that will be titled ‘Paua’, which means guest, under her banner Purple Pebble Productions.

The Times of India reported that film will revolve around kids who get separated from their parents at the time of unrest.

“Priyanka and her mother are keen to nurture local talent and have decided to get local actors and crew members from Nepal and Sikkim on board for the film,” the report added.

– REPUBLICA

