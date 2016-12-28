Double amputee among 100 take part in winter ski fest in Gosainkunda

KATHMANDU: Over 100 participants around the world took part in fifth winter ski festival which concluded yesterday in Gosaikunda region, according to organisers.

Krishna Thapa Magar, Managing Director at Himalayan Ski and Trek, informed that the winter sports gathered more than 25 foreigners and over 80 Nepalis in the festival.

The foreigners were from the US, the UK, Chile, Austria, Germany, Sweden and France, Magar added.

The game, one of the renowned winter sports, was held in the snow-capped areas of Gosainkunda and Suryakunda to promote community-based tourism, Director at Himalayan Ski and Trek Lalit Bahadur Shrish informed.

The main attraction of the event was to see former British Gurkha army, Hari Budha Magar, take part in the event. Magar had lost both his legs in Afghanistan while serving for the British army.

“He made it to Gosainkunda for skiing and to prepare himself for his upcoming Mt Everest expedition in 2018,” Magar informed.

The winter sport, which started on December 18, became more interesting with snowfall in the alpine regions on Sunday. The snow-capped areas Gosaikunda and Langtang have been chosen for skiing for the past five years.

