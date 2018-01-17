Cabinet meeting finalizes Provincial capitals, chiefs

KATHMANDU: The cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister’s Residence, Baluwatar has finalized temporary capitals and provincial chiefs of all seven provinces.

Temporary Provincial Capital / Provincial chief:

Province 1: Biratnagar / Govinda Subba

(Professor of English, he started his political journey from ANSFU and later joined Nepali Congress after the Referendum)

Province 2: Janakpur / Ratneshwar Lal Kayastha

(Former secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and former member of National Planning)

Province 3: Hetauda / Anuradha Koirala

(Social activist, chairperson of Maiti Nepal)

Province 4: Pokhara / Baburam Kunwar

(Former Attorney General under the government of Sushil Koirala)

Province 5: Rupandehi / Umakant Jha

(Former Health secretary and health minister in the Cabinet of Khil Raj Regmi)

Province 6: Surkhet / Durga Khanal

(Teacher, former member of National Assembly from Nepali Congress)

Province 7: Dhangadi / Mohan Raj Malla

(Member of national Panchayat, started career from Rastriya Prajatantra Party, later joined Nepali Congress)

