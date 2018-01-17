Cabinet meeting finalizes Provincial capitals, chiefs

KATHMANDU: The cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister’s Residence, Baluwatar has finalized temporary capitals and provincial chiefs of all seven provinces.
Temporary Provincial Capital / Provincial chief:
Province 1: Biratnagar / Govinda Subba
(Professor of English, he started his political journey from ANSFU and later joined Nepali Congress after the Referendum)
Province 2: Janakpur / Ratneshwar Lal Kayastha
(Former secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and former member of National Planning)
Province 3: Hetauda / Anuradha Koirala
(Social activist, chairperson of Maiti Nepal)
Province 4: Pokhara / Baburam Kunwar
(Former Attorney General under the government of Sushil Koirala)
Province 5: Rupandehi / Umakant Jha
(Former Health secretary and health minister in the Cabinet of Khil Raj Regmi)
Province 6: Surkhet / Durga Khanal
(Teacher, former member of National Assembly from Nepali Congress)
Province 7: Dhangadi / Mohan Raj Malla
(Member of national Panchayat, started career from Rastriya Prajatantra Party, later joined Nepali Congress)
– REPUBLICA