EC announces provincial PR seat winners

KATHMANDU: The Election Commission (EC) has announced the winners of the provincial assemblies elected under Proportional Representation (PR) category on Wednesday.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioners Ayodhee Prasad Yadav and other commissioners, on Wednesday the EC has finalized the winners of the provincial assemblies elected under PR.

Earlier, the EC had informed the leaders of the five major political parties Tuesday regarding the announcement of the result. Total 220 candidates are elected under PR electoral system from all seven provinces.

Meanwhile, the EC has asked the winners to contact the office in coordination with their respective parties on January 19, Friday at 1 pm to receive the certificates.

– REPUBLICA

