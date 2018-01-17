Narayangadh-Muglin road to be closed for six hours at night

RATNANAGAR: Control over vehicular movement along the Narayangadh-Muglin section will resume today. Vehicles will not be allowed to operate along the section for six hours at night from Wednesday.

Traffic movement was allowed for 24 hours keeping in mind the traveler’s convenience for Maghe Sankranti festival, for the last four days.

Vehicular movement will be closed again from 10 pm to 4 am from today to continue the road widening works in the 34-kilometres of the road stretch, according to Chandra Narayan Yadav, Chief of the Narayangadh-Muglin Road Project.

70 per cent construction work has been completed on the road section so far.

– THT ONLINE

