Four-wheelers banned in KMC inner routes

KATHMANDU: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has banned the movement of four-wheelers in the inner routes of seven wards within the metropolis from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

According to the administrative officer at KMC Dhani Ram Sharma, the office has banned the entry of four-wheelers into selected inner streets of the city for the protection of heritage sites situated along such routes of historic, cultural, and archaeological importance.

Sharma said, “Four-wheeler movement has been banned in the inner KMC streets including ward numbers 17, 18, 19, 22, 24, 25 and 27 for 12 hours a day starting today.”

This decision has been taken bearing in mind the necessity to protect heritage sites, to relieve the congested passage in the roads, and to ease the way for a growing flow of people in those areas.

A fine of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 has been determined in case of anyone violating the order, along with other actions as seen fit as stated by KMC. However, vehicles carrying ill people, new mothers, elderly citizens, ambulance, and fire engine are allowed to move in these routes at any time, said Neel Kaji Shakya, Chair of KMC-25.

Four-wheelers have been prohibited one way from Bhotahiti to Asan Chok. Likewise, the routes stretching from Naradevi to Indrachok via Bhedasingh, Tengal to Bhedasingh via Bangemudha, Chhetrapti to Naghal via Thahiti, Bangemudha to Indrachok via Bhedasingh have been declared one-way.

Entry of four-wheelers into the routes from Indrachok to Asan, Indrachok to Bhedasingh, Jyatha to Tyaud, Thahiti to Asan, Kamalaxi to Asan, Mahabouddha to Asan, and Indrachok to Wotu have been completely banned from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. However, all kinds of vehicles are allowed to move in these routes from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am.

– THT ONLINE

