SC upholds five years jail-term awarded to Deepak Manange

KATHMANDU: Supreme Court has upheld the decision of five years jail-term awarded to the newly elected member of Provincial Assembly from Manang Rajiv Gurung alias Deepak Manange.

A joint session bench of Justices Deepak Raj Joshi and Purushottam Bhandari has issued the verdict on Tuesday. The Patan Appellate Court had convicted four accused in a murder case and had awarded Manange five years of jail-term for his alleged involvement in the case. Rewat Karki and other two convicted challenged the verdict in the SC four years ago but Manange did not file any writ against the verdict.

Giving judgment on Tuesday, the SC upheld the verdict of the appellate court. Following the decision from SC, he is suspended from the post before taking an oath.

– REPUBLICA

