Kaulepani view tower bustling with visitors

LAMJUNG: Kaulepani, Gaunsahar developed as a tourist destination some six years ago and to attract even more tourist in the locality, various developmental activities are taking place in the area.

According to Deu Bahadur Gurung, president of Kaulepani Tourism Development Committee, Kaulepani began its home stay program six years ago as tourists were facing problem for toilets, bathrooms and proper pathways among others, which have been solved these days.

Meanwhile, the locals and concerned local authorities have invested of six million rupees to develop basic physical infrastructures. Now, visitors can easily find a pathway, a hall for guests, a view tower, proper sanitation and drinking water management, a bridge to reach Kaulepani Devi Temple and ponds, according to Gurung. Kaulepani has now been emerging as one of the best touristic destinations with home stay facility.

Recently, a view tower was built with the investment of Rs 330,000 through Lamjung Udhyog Banijya Sangha’s One Village One Production program and Rs 620,000 from the Tourism Board for the visitors to observe the natural beauty, said Gurung.

According to him a binocular will also be placed at the view tower so that the view becomes more interesting.

Kaulepani boasts a variety of flora and fauna such as rhododendrons and orchids among others. Likewise, the area is famous for bird watching and the variety of fruits available. Kaulepani Tourism Development Committee has announced a special package for the guests to stay at Kaulepani, where one night stay will cost Rs 990 per person.

– By Kishan Sangeet Nepali for REPUBLICA

