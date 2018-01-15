Canoeing for the first time in Dhaulagiri

PARBAT: Canoeing has begun at Mahabhir rivulet of Kushma municipality-3 in Parbat district for those domestic and foreign tourists interested in adventure tourism.

Canoeing has been brought into operation in Dhaulagiri for the first time with an objective of developing canoeing in hilly and mountain districts as the adventure tourism activities like trekking, rafting, paragliding and banji jump.

The canoeing has been brought into operation in a regular manner from this week, said facilitator Uddhim Bahadur Gurung. The place is located around seven-kilometre away from Kushma bazaar.

He said a homestay at a local Chanaute and the canoeing are brought into operation at the same time.

Gurung expressed the belief that domestic and foreign tourists would be attracted as one can reach the homestay within half-an-hour from Kushma bazaar. It is around two-and-half hour distance from Pokhara, one of the major tourism destinations of Nepal.

A local Rajan Gurung said that preparation was underway for the management of the domestic and foreign tourists arriving for canoeing and physical infrastructure development. The Integrated Community Development Centre has brought the canoeing into operation.

He said that there would be significant contribution of canoeing for development of overall tourism sector of the district.

Although canoeing has already been brought into operation at 20 places of different districts including Lumjung, Kaski, Kathmandu, Sindhupalchowk, and Nuwakot, it has been brought into operation in Dhaulagiri zone for the first time.

– RSS

