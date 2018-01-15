President hosts tea reception on Maghe Sankranti

KATHMANDU: President Bidhya Devi Bhandari hosted a tea reception program on the occasion of Makar Sankranti also known as Maghi.

Present on the occasion were Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chief Justice Gopal Prasad Parajuli, Deputy Prime Ministers, former Vice President, former Prime Ministers, former Chairman of the Interim Council of Ministers, Ministers, different political parties’ leaders, members of federal and provincial parliaments, chiefs of security bodies, among others.

The Tharu community marks the day as the New Year and day of freedom as well.

The Makar Sankranti is a cultural and religious festival day in the lunar calendar in reference to deity Surya (Sun) marking the first day of its transit into Makar Rashi (Capricorn) that starts of longer days.

Prior to this, President Bhandari had wished for peace, prosperity, good health and happiness to all Nepali sisters and brothers at home and abroad on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti and the Maghi festival.

The Hindu devotees throng Devghat, Kaligandaki, Bagmati, Indrawati, Triveni, Ridi, Betrawati among other places for a holy bath today.

