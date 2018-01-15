Three-quarters of Afghanistan is covered in high peaks. It is dangerous to climb in this war-torn region, period, and perhaps doubly so for women, given the country’s strict, conservative culture.

Nevertheless, in the summer of 2015, Ridgway guide Danika Gilbert led a team of 13 female ascensionists between the ages of 16 and 22 — the country’s first-ever group of women climbers — on a trip to the Hindu Kush, a section of the Himalaya along the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The goal, funded by an American nonprofit known as Ascend: Leadership Through Athletics, was never just to climb, but also to empower young women, and help them to be examples for others. As an 18-year-old member of the climbing team (and aspiring construction engineer, the only one in her class who is female) explained in an interview with PBS last fall, “This society thinks mountain climbing is not for women, and women can’t make it to the top. I really like mountaineering, especially because I can prove to men that women can do anything.”

And indeed, led by Gilbert that first summer of 2015, the young women let their crampons do the talking. They summited three mountains of more than 16,000 feet, each higher than any peak to be found in the continental U.S. They named the steepest, sheerest one “The Lions Daughters of Mir Samir.”

A film crew from HBO/Vice was along to record the journey. The film, “Ascending Afghanistan: Rising Women,” from Vice Impact, the filmmaker’s new “advocacy platform,” premiered last fall in Denver to a sold-out audience, and has screened four times since, “each time to a full house,” said Ascend’s founder, Marina LeGree. It will be shown on Wednesday at the Sherbino Theater, at 6:30 p.m.

Gilbert was guiding earlier this week and couldn’t be reached for this story. But she will be on hand Wednesday night to give the “backstory” of the making of the movie, such as the time HBO’s filmmakers fled down the mountain in panic at a rumor that several members of the Taliban were on their way to kill Gilbert and everyone else in the climbing party (meanwhile, the expedition leader held tight with her climbers).

Rumors of death by Taliban were not the only scares the expedition faced during that trip. The climbing team was also yelled at by strangers, had rocks hurled at them and was fired on (thankfully, from a distance) by rifles in the course of their journey. Yet ironically, as Gilbert said in a 2015 story about the expedition in The Watch, and which she is likely to elaborate on Wednesday evening, the greatest challenge she faced during that trip was not dealing with the physical dangers of climbing — which, given the fact that she has guided professionally for decades, she was well equipped to handle — but with the fears the girls brought with them, such as being injured and separated from family.

That first trip, and those that have followed, was sponsored by Ascend, founded by Virginia resident LeGree in 2014. LeGree has worked in Afghanistan for several nonprofits, was familiar with how repressive its culture can be toward women and is determined to help women there thrive.

What’s more, she has competed in athletics, and knows the way the world respects summiteers and their achievements. (“When you climb a big mountain,” she has said, “No one can say, ‘Ho-hum.’”)

LeGree recruited Gilbert for the inaugural climbing trip back in 2015. Since then, Gilbert has returned to Afghanistan three times to train and climb with Ascend’s young mountaineers. All along, the team’s goal has been to summit Mt. Noshaq, the second-highest peak in the Hindu Kush range and the highest in Afghanistan, at 24,580 feet.

“We don’t discuss it a lot on our website for security reasons, but if conditions allow, there will be a summit for sure this summer,” LeGree said. “The girls are getting ready right now.”

As part of their training, Gilbert recently partnered with girls and with “American paying clients,” as LeGree put it, in treks to Nepal.

“It allows the girls to get climbing experience outside of Afghanistan, where everything is, frankly, harder,” LeGree said. “And since Danika’s work for us is strictly on a volunteer basis — and because we want to keep her with us as long as possible — these Nepal trips, which are through her guiding company, allow her to get paid for what she loves to do.”

The first expedition, which involved a group of three Americans and took place last September, was so successful that the goal is to continue them in the spring and fall of each year, LeGree said (the latest will depart in March).

The forays are not fundraisers for Ascend: “I think the costs are honestly a break-even thing. But what a lot of people really care about is meeting the girls,” LeGree said. “This is a chance to go hang out with them and see what it’s all about.”

Attendees also can meet one of the girls on Wednesday night. In addition to Gilbert and an expedition physician, who will be at the Sherbino in person, Freshta Ibrahimi, Ascend’s program coordinator in Kabul who hopes to make the Mt. Noshaq climb this summer, will call in and answer questions via Google Hangout following the screening.

The event on Wednesday is likely to sell out. To purchase tickets, visit ascendathletics.org or sherbino.org. To learn about Gilbert’s upcoming trip to Nepal or to make a donation, click on the link “Get Involved” on Ascend’s website.

