KATHMANDU: Orthopedic surgeon Dr Govinda KC has ended his hunger strike on Saturday. He ceased his 14th hunger strike on the sixth day following an agreement reached with Health Minister Deepak Bohara on Friday night.

Dr KC ended his fast-unto-death by drinking a juice offered by a Navuniya Mechi of Siraha at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in the Capital this morning. Mechi works as a cobbler outside TUTH premises.

A government team comprising of Health Minister Bohara had penned a five-point deal to address Dr KC’s demands. The issues addressed are:

Form a committee within seven days to give a full shape to Medical Education Commission

Continue the tenure of Dr Jagdish Prasad Agrawal as the Dean of Institute of Medicine (IoM)

Call a Tribhuvan University senate meeting to take necessary steps to return the rights and power of IoM

Pass necessary budget for reform plans of Teaching Hospital such as infrastructure development, human resource management, public service

Dr KC to end his hunger strike

National Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Swornim Wagle and former Deputy-chair Govinda Pokhrel had accompanied Minister Bohara in the meeting with Dr KC on Friday night.

Dr KC began his hunger strike on January 8 seeking resignation of Chief Justice Gopal Prasad Parajuli. Dr KC was anguished by Parajuli’s decision to reinstate Dr Shashi Sharma as the Dean of Institute of Medicine (IoM). After making provocative statement against the appointment, the Supreme Court had ordered the arrest of the doctor on the same night on contempt of court case. Dr KC was released on January 10 following huge public backlash against the arrest. His next court hearing is on February 20.

The anti-corruption crusador has staged fourteen hunger strikes seeking reforms in the country’s health education and medical sector.

– By Anuj Kumar Adhikari for TKP

