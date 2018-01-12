DARCHULA: Chameliya Hydropower Project funded by Government of Nepal and Republic of Korea through Economic Development Corporation Fund has added 15 megawatt of electricity to the national grid on Friday.

“The project has an installed capacity of 30 megawatt out of which 15 megawatt has been synchronised to Nepal Electricity Authority’s national transmission line on Friday afternoon,” Project Chief Ajay Kumar Dahal informed.

Despite having the first right to consume, the locals have been deprived from utilising electricity produced from Chameliya Hydropower as NEA has not yet built transmission line and substation on local level.

China’s Gezhouba Group Corporation has been overseeing the construction of the project initiated with a target-cost of Rs 8.34 billion. The project is now estimated to cost Rs 16 billion upon completion.

