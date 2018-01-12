A passion for mountaineering has taken South Canterbury woman Chris Jensen Burke all over the globe conquering a number of the world’s highest peaks.

The Timaru born high altitude mountaineer is the epitome of a multi-tasker, juggling her passion for the outdoors and volunteering as well as making a full time living through work as a lawyer, marketer and presenter.

Now based in Sydney, Australia, Jensen Burke will make a second attempt to conquer the world’s third highest peak, Mt Kanchenjunga, in 2018.

Chris Jensen Burke with other climbers sitting at the lower Camp 2 on Mt Kanchenjunga with an abundance of extra rope carried by her team. In April 2017, Jensen Burke set off to climb Mt Kanchenjunga, but failed to reach the summit due to technical errors.

Conquering Mt Kanchenjunga is part of her quest to reach each of the world’s 14 highest peaks, all above 8000m. She has so far conquered nine of them.

She said “it is looking most likely that we will mount a Kanchenjunga expedition starting in April 2018”.

Chris Jensen Burke on an expedition up Annapurna in Nepal. “It is hard to get good numbers of people to go to this mountain all at once as it is a big mission but 2018 is looking positive from the intelligence we have gathered and we will likely have a strong team ourselves.”

Jensen Burke has always been passionate about the outdoors but admits that mountaineering was not her first choice.

“Funnily enough, it was injuries from other sports [that got her into mountaineering],” she revealed.

“I wanted something to take me into old age that was low impact. I loved tramping so I just decided to take it up a notch to spice things up. I discovered I was good at it and loved it, and the rest is history.”

In her down time, Jensen Burke does the administration, in a volunteer capacity, for her friend and sherpa Lakpa, who owns a trekking and expedition company, Expedition Base.

“I liaise with clients, help them plan their trips and do the paperwork. I also help with marketing and pretty much anything to help out.”

She is also a trained lawyer.

“So I try to get work when I am available because I’m also passionate about that area of my life, and also to earn money. I also do presentations on business issues and mountaineering topics.

She said her last climb in October, up a peak called Cholatse in Nepal, really brought home why she climbed.

“It had everything: endurance challenge, technical challenge, interesting terrain generally, time to daydream and amazing views, and we had a great team. So, to be able to pack all those kinds of elements into one activity is quite special.”

At the moment, with no snow around her in Australia, she was rock climbing, abseiling, canyoning and training in the bush to keep the fitness up.

There may only be one big climb in 2018 because of how the seasons work on the big mountains, and she said she was “trying to build up my funds to keep the dream alive, so work beckons”.

Jensen Burke said she still loved coming back to South Canterbury.

“I used to get back one or two times a year, but now it is more like one or two times every two years.”

“There is a lot to like about South Canterbury. The luxury of having everything at your doorstep, and the mountains only a stone’s throw away, and lakes, mountains and the ocean nearby, it is hard to beat…and, Timaru still has the best ice creams on the planet, when last I checked.”

– THE TIMARU HERALD

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]