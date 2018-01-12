KATHMANDU: CPN Maoist Centre resigned en masse today after former Health Minister (currently without portfolio) Giriraj Mani Pokharel presented the resignation letter before PM Deuba. The letter was submitted at the Cabinet meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) in Singha Durbar, Kathmandu, according to PM’s Press Coordinator Govinda Pariyar.

Delayed National Assembly election and other activities including the stripping the CPN ministers of their portfolios by the incumbent government were cited as the reasons for the mass resignation.

The Prime Minister stripped CPN-MC ministers of their portfolios after the CPN-MC forged electoral alliance with the CPN-UML, on October 17.

Although the meeting was expected to take a decision on whether to arrange appointment of governors or to name provincial temporary headquarters (PTHs), the meeting focused on different issues.

DECISIONS MADE AT THE CABINET MEETING:

The meeting decided to accord the title of martyrs to 17 leftist cadres who lost their lives in 1979 police firing in the then Chhintang VDC, now Khalsa Chhintang Shahidbhumi Rural Municipality of Dhankuta district.

The meeting decided to pass a rule allowing civil servants to get transferred at all the levels of government – local, provincial and federal. The employees integrated in the local levels and provinces can get transferred to the local levels, central government and provinces. But no integrated staff will be transferred for five years beyond the local levels and provinces they were transferred to.

Similarly, the meeting also decided to present ‘Golden Handshake’ for any employee not willing to be integrated. The employees who have served for 20 years and those aged above 50 years can opt for voluntary retirement. Such staff can receive a pension of seven years at one go.

Responding to media persons after attending the meeting, Nepali Congress leader Bir Bahadur Balayar said, “The government will soon hold an all-party meeting to consult various political parties to arrive at a decision on appointment of governors and Provincial temporary headquarters (PTHs).”

– THT ONLINE

