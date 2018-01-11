KAPILVASTU: Excavation has begun again to identify the main part of King Suddhodan’s Royal Palace where Gauram Buddha was brought up.

The Department of Archaeology has started excavation in Tilaurakot fourth time from this week following the geo-spatial survey in and around ancient historical site.

A team of experts is said to undertake excavation in Tilaurakot and other places related to Gautam Buddha during 55 days from now onward.

The rigorous excavation is expected to identify significant parts of ancient city of Tilaurakot, said Officer at Department of Archaeology Ram Bahadur Kunwar.

He further shared that excavation will be carried out in two places of central complex of Tilaurakot Palace and Samayamai Temple.

Earlier, excavation was carried out in the mid part of Tilaurakot Palace, southern part of pond and Nigradharam Kudan. The Department and Lumbini Development Trust have been putting their excavation and research in Lumbini and adjoining areas since 2014.

The Tilaurakot has been proposed to be put in the list of world heritage site. The efforts are undergoing to collect necessary evidences and documents to that end.

In the current excavation works, experts from UK’s Durham University, Department of Archaeology and Lumini Development Trust and students of Tribhuvan University and Lumbini University are being involved.

– RSS

