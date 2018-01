KATHMANDU: Buddha Air’s aircraft ATR 42 9N-AIT and Yeti Air’s ATR 72 9N-AMM taking mountain flight to Mount Everest were diverted to Pokhara this morning.

The flights were diverted after they had to hold on in the sky above Kathmandu for 20-30 minutes due to bad weather in Khumbu region where Mount Everest lies.

Meanwhile, Yeti’s Air ATR 72 has landed in Pokhara for the first time.

