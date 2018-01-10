LAMJUNG: Locals of Seudibazaar in Sundarbazaar Municipality-9, Lamjung district, have been living in terror after smoke continued to burst out of ground since last week in the area.

Chief District Officer Yuvaraj Mainali said he witnessed the smoke coming out of wall. “I visited the site, in coordination with the Home Ministry, we have written letter to Department of Mines and Geology for investigation”.

One of the locals Bishobandu Adhikari said health issues related to common cold have been seen in people spending time around the area.

Adhikari along with other locals have submitted applications at the Sundarbazaar Municipality and District Administration Office to carry out thorough investigation into the incident.

“Smoke is fairly large in the morning and night times,” Adhikari shared.

Kritinath Sapkota, Chairperson of Bhakti Namuna Secondary School Management Committee, said locals are stunt and unaware what really is causing it to happen.

He urged the concerned authority to carry out through investigation as locals are scared whether it would cause any harm to them.

Sudarshan Sapkota, student of the geology, said it could be an indication of natural disaster from geological point of view. He claimed that gas collected underneath the surface might have bursted out.

Meanwhile, many have suspected the construction of Middle Marsyangdi Hydropower Station and Sargesaft near the area might have exerted unwanted pressure onto the ground as a result of its side effect the gas might have ballooned into air.

Similarly, locals of Dudhpokhari and Kalimati are also witnessing hot smoke coming out of ground in similar circumstances in the district.

Smoke coming out of holes in Lamjung district, on Wednesday, January 10, 2018. Photo: Ramji Rana

– By Ramji Rana for THT

