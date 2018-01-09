KATHMANDU: The left alliance’s Party Unification Coordination Committee meeting formed a six-member task force to carry out homework for the formation of National Assembly and Provincial Government.

The meeting of top leaders held at KP Sharma Oli’s residence at Balkot this evening formed the task force comprising of three leaders each from both parties.

Leader Subash Chandra Nemang, Shankar Pokharel and Surendra Pandey of UML and Ram Bahadur Thapa (Badal), Barsha Man Pun and Matrika Yadav of CPN-Maoist Centre.

Meanwhile, the other task force, which was supposed to be formed today, to work on the unified party’s structure and political ideology was put on hold.

Both the parties are loggerhead at the unification process at the moment as CPN-MC leaders are giving priority for party unification while UML is firm on formation of government and unification later.

It has been learned that UML is floating idea of two chairperson-one having major role of leading the government and other heading the party.

Oli is set to leave for Bangkok tomorrow for regular health check-up.

The unification process would gain momentum after Oli return from Bangkok, it has been learned.

– THT ONLINE

