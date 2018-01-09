LAMJUNG: A number of domestic tourists visiting a historical site of Rainaskot in Lamjung district has increased significantly.

Home stay, started after renovation of an earthquake affected houses are now packed with the domestic tourists. It is being run in a total of 14 houses which are built with the modern techniques where 84 tourists can be accommodated at once.

The concept of home stay in Rainaskot begun with American national Natasha Wajniyak providing a fund of Rs 20.75 million to renovate the quake affected houses according to Sarbodaya Old Age Home’s Chairperson Krishna Raj Oliya.

One of the home stay entrepreneurs in Rainaskot, Dilmaya Gurung informed that the domestic tourists are also provided the opportunities of observing the local cultural programs during their stay.

“Besides, tasting the local organic foods, domestic tourists also can experience the local cultures,” said Gurung. Since the Rainaskot has a big Gurung population, a museum related to that caste also has been established.

Meanwhile Rainaskot Tourism Committee’s Chairperson Khadak Bahadur Gurung expressed his hope of attracting even bigger number of the domestic tourists in the future. Visitors can reach the site after two hours of bus ride and three hours of hike from Paudi, a gateway of Lamjung district.

Mesmerizing views of 18 mountain ranges including Annapurna and Machchapuchhre can be seen from the Rainaskot.

– By Ramji Rana for THT

