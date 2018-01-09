KATHMANDU: The Nepal government says it is yet to collect Rs 79 billion of already calculated tax from big businesses.

The government is yet to collect Rs 78.15 billion income tax from big companies and firms, according to the Large Taxpayer Office. It has to collect Rs 847.7 million as value-added tax and excise duties as of the data till mid-December.

The Office says it issued a notice to the companies to pay outstanding dues three times and gave 15 days every time, but most of them are neglecting the call. It has been learnt that many of such companies have filed cases against the government at the Revenue Tribunal or the Supreme Court.

The Office estimates the number of taxpayers fighting the legal battle is around 500 and they are unlikely to pay the dues till final verdicts in their respective cases.

Tax laws have enabled the government to collect outstanding dues from taxpayers by seizing their property and bank accounts in case they fail to deposit due taxes on time.

The Office is assigned to collect taxes from 1,234 ‘large taxpayers’. According to revenue laws, a large taxpayer is a company that has transactions worth more than Rs 400 million in terms of goods or more than Rs 250 million in terms of services every year.

– By Subash Bhatta for ONLINE KHABAR

