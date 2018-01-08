KATHMANDU: Mount Everest, known locally as Sagarmatha, was the most-climbed mountain in Nepal in 2017, according to the Department of Tourism (DoT).

Data compiled by the department shows that 377 climbers stood on the summit of the highest peak on earth in 2016, compared to 291 in 2016.

Ama Dablam came second with 328 successful summits, followed by Manaslu (257), Saribung (175) and Lhotse (120). Likewise, Mustang Himal, Thapa Peak, Himlung Himal, Dhaulagiri and Barun Tse were in the fifth to 10th position with 118, 79, 75, 73 and 51 successful summits, respectively.

– By Arpana Ale Magar for REPUBLICA

