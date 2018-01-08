KATHMANDU: Former King Gyanendra Shah, who is in a tour of the western region, has reached Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Former King Shah met pro-Hindu BJP leader and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday morning at the latter official residence in Lucknow, according to twitter of CM Adityanath.

During the meeting, CM Adityanath welcomed Shah and offered him scarf and memo of Kumbha Mela that is going to be held on 2019 in the state.

Former King Gyanendra reached Nepalgunj on December 29 with family on a visit to western part of the country.

– REPUBLICA

