MANANG: At a time when the whole country is facing extreme cold weather, the temperature in Manang district has dropped to as low as minus 16 degrees, said the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

With the mercury plummeting, life in the district has been affected largely. Flowing water is hardly visible in the rivers. The sources of water have frozen due to the extreme drop in temperature.

Movement of the people has been restricted while government offices only see a small flow of service seekers. Locals stay inside the closed doors of their homes to shield themselves from increasing cold, according to Chief District Officer Hari Prasad Panta.

Only labourers and government office employees are seen in the district at this time.

Most people of Manang, where it is cold all year round, go to other places during the winter time to escape the extreme winter temperatures. Those who can afford migrating temporarily to relatively warmer places are leaving the district. Only those who look after the yaks and other such helpers stay behind.

The local residents temporarily migrate to relatively warmer places like Kathmandu, Pokhara and Chitwan in Nepal, and places like Bodh Gaya in India to escape the extreme cold. This temporary migration takes place from mid-December to mid-March.

Locals also use this time of travel for business purposes by taking with them various regional herbs to sell them.

Educational institutions in the upper parts of the district also remain closed for three months during the winter, said District Education Officer Tukaraj Adhikari.

– RSS

