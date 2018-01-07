KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley has recorded the coldest day of this year so far with the temperature recorded at zero degree Celsius on Sunday morning.

According to Weather Forecasting Division, the lowest temperature was recorded zero degree Celsius while it was 14 degree Celsius at 11:00 am. The temperature of Kathmandu valley had fallen to one degree Celsius on January 4-6.

Normal life across the nation has been affected due to increasing cold.

Meteorologist Shanti Kandel said that the temperature of Kathmandu valley would remain constant (zero degree Celsius) for a couple of days. Tarai areas have also been covered with thick fog today, said Kandel.

Jumla recorded the lowest temperature today standing at – 8.7 degree Celsius while Biratnagar and Nepalgunj have the highest temperature of 8 degree Celsius.

– RSS

