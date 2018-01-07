KATHMANDU: Nepal Fruits Wholesaler Association has concluded its 26th annual general meeting on Saturday revealing that the country imports fruits worth Rs 20 billion annually.

“Although Nepal is known as an agricultural country, there is a lack of adequate environment for production resulting in an ‘import-dependent’ economy,” CPN UML leader Rajendra Pandey remarked while speaking at the occasion.

Moreover, Pandey stressed on the need to establish quality test labs inside fruit markets to grade the imported fruits.

Likewise, Chairperson of the NFWA Khem Prasad Ghimire stressed on the need o fruits market management and urged the government to implement Agro-market act as soon as possible.

Similarly, trader Prakash Chandra Neupane said that Nepal sees the import of high quality fruits from various European markets. “The government should invest in exporting fruits grown in Nepali soil,” Neupane added.

– RSS/THT

