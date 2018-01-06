KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court (SC) has decided not to give permission to surrogacy in the country.

In a response to a writ filed at the court seeking legal permission to surrogacy services, a full bench of Justices Deepak Raj Joshi, Cholendra Shamser JB Rana, and Deepak Karki gave the verdict against the writ Friday.

The court has directed the government not to let any health facility or nursing home to operate direct and indirect surrogacy service.

The surrogacy services were operational in Nepal in the name of health tourism without legal permission. Grande City Clinic and Hospital was among them to provide such service. Prior to this, a single bench comprising the then Chief Justice Chief Justice Kalyan Shrestha issued an interim order.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]