SYDNEY: Three Nepalis including a student, a nurse and one elderly woman have died in the span of a week in Australia.

A Nepali nurse, Tripti Pandey, currently residing in New Castle, Sydney died about a week ago. She was a mother of two children. Devi Kumari Adhikari, 61, who had arrived here in Sydney to visit her relatives, died at the airport.

Likewise, Ashmita Rijal, who was a student and was staying in Lidcombe in Sydney, was found dead at her residence.

Police have suspected that Pandey and Rijal might have committed suicide, however, the cause of their death can only be ascertained once the coroner’s reports comes in.

Canberra-based Nepali Embassy confirmed about their deaths adding that the embassy is doing its best to help their family members. Ambassador Lucky Sherpa said the incidents were tragic and the embassy would provide necessary assistance in any way possible.

Likewise, NRN New South Wales coordinator and Vice Chairman Nanda Gurung informed that the body of deceased 61-year-old Adhikari has been sent back to Nepal and they are making necessary arrangements to send the body of Rijal back home as per the requests of her family.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]