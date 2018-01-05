KATHMANDU: Following media reports that the government has finalized temporary capitals of the all seven provinces, protests have flared up in different of the country with locals demanding their hometowns be declared provincial capitals.

Locals in various districts in Province 1 have launched protests demanding that their places be declared the capital of Province 1.

Locals of Dhankuta and Dharan and Biratnagar have been staging protests to press for their demand. The locals of Dhankuta district called a banda from Wednesday demanding that their city be declared the temporary capital of the province. Locals have shut down market and transportion in Dhankuta since Wednesday. They have also padlocked the Eastern Regional Administrative Office.

Likewise, locals of Dharan and Biratnagar have started a relay sit-in demanding that Itahari of Sunsari be declared the capital of Province 1 from Thursday.

Similarly, locals, business entrepreneurs and civil society leaders in Birgunj have launched protests demanding the city be declared the capital of Province 2 after media reports that the government was set to declare Janakpur as the temporary capital of the province.

In Jumla, locals took to the streets on Thursday demanding the district headquarters be declared the capital of Province 6 after news reports that government has declared Surkhet as the capital of Province.

Similarly, locals and various political parties have joined hand to protests in Doti since Wednesday demanding that the district headquarters Dipayal be declared the capital of Province 7 while business entrepreneurs have intensified protests in Dadeldhura demanding Dadeldhura town be declared the capital of the Province.

– GORKHA POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]